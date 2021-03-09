The Member of Parliament for Amasaman, Akwasi Afrifa Mensah has asked his constituents to get vaccinated.

According to him, the spread of COVID-19 can be curbed when everybody takes the vaccine.

In an interview with the media after presenting some items to the aged at Adusa to mark his birthday, Afrifa Mensah urged the aged to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I will plead with them considering their ages and the nature of the virus; they should go to the nearest health centre and take the vaccine. Also, for every Ghanaian especially those aged 60 years above, it is normal and safe. The country can control the pandemic when everyone gets vaccinated”.

He added that supporting the aged in his constituency is the best way to celebrate his birthday and that of his wife.

“This is what I often do on my birthday. Thursday was my birthday and my wife’s was Saturday. Instead of us organizing a party, we decided to donate some clothes to the aged at Adusa in my constituency. The aim is to give it out to two hundred old women but we started fifty”.