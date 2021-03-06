Annan Capital Partners in collaboration with Compatriot Magazine presents a webinar series dubbed “The African Boardroom”, a quarterly thought leadership series aimed at steering conversations bordering on business, finance, women empowerment among others with an African perspective.

The second of this series will be held at 11:00 am GMT on Monday, March 8, 2021, in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

The discussion will focus on the theme, ‘‘African Women Creating Inclusivity’’ in line with 2021

International Women’s Day theme: “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

The webinar is targeted at promoting women’s inclusivity and leadership across numerous sectors.

Founder and Managing Partner of Annan Capital Partners, Roberta Annan speaking ahead of the webinar said “this conversation comes at a time when the world is rallying support in the fight against gender equality. We believe that such discourse is necessary in creating a more inclusive world. The webinar promises to be insightful as it will feature top professionals and high-profile personalities for this much-needed conversation.”

The panel discussion will explore various approaches that can position women in diverse business ecosystems to gain access to opportunities, access finance and assets, establish and lead businesses, and participate in critical decision-making processes.

The discussion will also analyze the business case for women inclusivity and discuss practical strategies that can

enhance women’s inclusivity within Africa and beyond.

This dialogue will also explore ways to secure meaningful representation, participation, and leadership fr women

across multiple challenging sectors.

Panelists include Rufaro Mucheka, Head of Strategic Partners- Nedbank Wealth Management, Elouise

Kelly, COO-Universal Music Group – Africa, Rachel More Oshodi, Vice President Sales & Specialties – Total Africa and Vivian Onano, Leading Light Initiative. The panel discussion will be moderated by Asanda Beda, Associate Editor of Compatriot Magazine, and Roberta Annan, Founder and Managing Partner of Annan Capital Partners.

Interested persons should register via https://bit.ly/370agSe