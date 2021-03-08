The bodies of eleven teenagers who drowned in the sea at Apam in the Central Region have been retrieved.

Three other teenagers who were part of the eleven managed to survive.

Citi News sources say the teenagers aged between 13 and 18 years went to the sea to swim on Sunday when some of them got drowned in the process.

Speaking to Citi News, DSP Moses Osakunor, the Apam District Police Commander indicated that he was informed about the incident around 3pm and quickly mobilised his men to go and rescue them.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Bismark Baisie Nkum told Citi News the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the St.Luke Catholic Church.

“We hear the teenagers are numbering up to 20 and so far we have retrieved 14. We will continue to see if there are many more” Bismark Baisie Nkum said.

“We have put measures in place to retrieve the rest of the bodies and I must say the families are eager to see their loved ones either dead or alive,” he added.