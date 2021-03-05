The Regent of Bimbilla in the Northern Region has appealed for a sports complex in the area to help unearth talents and provide opportunities for the youth.

He noted that, the absence of a recreational centre in the kingdom leaves residents idle especially during the off-farming season.

The Regent is concerned that, such idleness creates avenues for conflicts which has bedevilled the area for some time now.

The creation of the sports complex, he noted, will help the youth to channel their energies positively.

He made the appeal when the Ghana Chamber of Mines paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Bimbila.

“We want you to intervene by supporting our youth from engaging in all manner of negative things as you know the history of our place. We need your support of youth empowerment.”

This is the second time; the Chamber of Mines is visiting the area.

The visit forms part of the Chamber of Mines community outreach programs which have seen the Chamber support various institutions in the area including the Bimbilla hospital.

The Chief Executive Officer made a courtesy call on the Regent of Bimbilla, Nyelinbolgu Naa Yakubu Andani Dassana at his palace.

The Chief Executive officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney, pledged support to the kingdom.

He said very soon the chamber would be carrying out exploration in the Northern Region and has therefore called on the youth in the area to take advantage and build their capabilities.

“The mines are expected to spawn economic activity within the catchment communities and create opportunities for the residents when they begin operations. Hence, communities and local entrepreneurs must begin to position themselves to take advantage of the prospects therein.”

“The Chamber’s experience over the years puts us in good stead to effectively engage citizens across the country and share ideas on ways to continually attract both local and foreign investors into the mining industry to stimulate economic development.”

Two years ago, the Ghana Chamber of Mines supported the Bimbila hospital with some hospital equipment including an incubator and hospital beds.

The Chamber recently supported the Bimbila hospital again with some beds and protective equipment to aid the fight against COVID-19.

The current visit is to assess how the hospital has used the equipment and to understand the challenges the currently faces.

The Medical Superintendent of the Bimbilla hospital, Abdulai Osman commended the Chamber of Mines for their support over the years.

He said the hospital emerged the best hospital in the Northern Region in 2019 and second-best in 2020.

“Despite our achievement as a hospital in the region for the past years, we are still challenge and we still need more support. We appeal for support to help us renovate our old labor ward to a modern early child care unit.”

Mr. Koney assured the Bimbilla hospital of his company’s continuous support to the facility.

“As good corporate citizens, the Chamber and its members identify with the progressive national efforts to protect the people and institutions in our host communities and the nation at large. We will continue to play that crucial role as the country moves into the next phase of the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic in rolling out vaccines.”