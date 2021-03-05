President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked his newly-outdoored Ministers to make it a priority to add value to the country’s system of governance.

He said this is the only way the renewed four-year mandate given his New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration by Ghanaians can well be expressed.

Akufo-Addo gave the admonishment during the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers at the Jubilee House on Friday evening.

“I am assured that the various background of each one of you will bring value to the governance of our country and enable us to deliver the commitments of our manifesto- the secret compact that ties us the New Patriotic Party to the Ghanaian people”, the President said.

While touting his first-term successes in the areas of health, education, infrastructure, accountability and industrialization, President Akufo-Addo assured that his government is in the “process of putting this nation onto the path of sustainable progress and prosperity” in the next term.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, encouraged the appointees to ensure continuous transformational leadership aimed at improving the socio-economic life of the ordinary citizen.

“I urge you to provide leadership that will ensure that work that we do, benefits the progress of our nation and help raise the living standard of our people. That is why we are here and that is why the Ghanaian people voted for us.”

Communication and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful in a remark on behalf of the freshly sworn-in Minister was grateful to the President for the honour done them.

She expressed the commitment of her colleagues to delivering on their mandate adding that they will “work to justify our inclusion”.

In all 28 out of 30 Ministers of State were sworn into office.

The two sectoral ministers who could not be sworn into office are the Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta and Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

Ken Ofori-Atta is yet to attend upon the Appointments Committee to be vetted due to complications from COVID-19 while Ebenezer Kojo Kum was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony due to ill-health.