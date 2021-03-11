The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University, Professor Abeku Blankson, has called on GIJ lecturers to base their research works on problems and not just topics, to help solve the existing problems within the communication field.

He stated that the problematization of research lends relevance to issues happening around us from a communication perspective.

He made the call at a research seminar organized by the Directorate of Research, Innovation, and Development at GIJ which is headed by Dr. Etse Sikanku, a senior lecturer.

The topic for the event was: “How to Select Research Topics and Problematize Communication Research”.

Professor Blankson explained that research should generally be driven by a particular problem, relevant questions, and a genuine curiosity and interest to address these problems.

He also urged the participants to conduct collaborative research to enhance academic inquiries and publication.

About the seminar

The seminar themed “Formulating research topics and problematization of communication research,” is part of efforts by GIJ to improve the research capacity of lecturers under a larger initiative known as the “Writing Scholarly Articles Series”.

Director of Research at GIJ, Dr. Etse Sikanku says the institute is keen on encouraging and equipping lecturers with the needed skills and knowledge to enable them to conduct cutting-edge research.

“Our goal is to revive and deepen the research culture at the Ghana Institute of Journalism. Such a session will go a long way to ignite the research interests and lay the foundation for future research”.

Several topics and guests participated in the “writing scholarly articles series”.