Former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo has expressed appreciation to civil society organizations focused on fighting corruption in Ghana, indicating that their support was very helpful to him while he was in office.

He said their support ensured that the fight against corruption was waged strongly.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony to climax his retirement at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, Mr. Domelevo said corruption in Ghana is a “dangerous enemy” that cannot be dealt with by one person.

“I must say thank you to the anti-corruption CSOs or institutions fighting corruption [in Ghana]. I am very grateful. If you fight corruption alone, you won’t last. Corruption is one dangerous enemy you can’t fight alone, and you can’t fight quietly. If you fight corruption quietly you will be finished in a minute. They [CSOs] have been with me together with the press. To the press, I am very grateful to you. You have been a big support to me in all that has happened over the years,” he said.

On March 2, a day before Mr. Domelevo was scheduled to return from his controversial forced leave, the Audit Service Board questioned his nationality and age.

The Board claimed Mr. Domelevo should have retired in 2020 and is Togolese.

The Audit Service Board, based its claims on records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) provided by the Auditor General.

His date of birth is said to be June 1, 1960, and not June 1, 1961.

Mr. Domelevo however refuted these claims in further correspondence.

The Presidency endorsed the retirement claims of the Audit Service Board and said it considered Mr. Domelevo retired.

“The President is of the view that you [Domelevo] have formally left office,” the letter from the presidency said in response to the date of birth concerns.

In a letter, the Presidency thanked him for his service and indicated that a substantive replacement for him will soon be announced.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Against Corruption has described as unlawful the President’s directive to the Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo to proceed on retirement.

While serving as the Auditor General, Mr. Domelevo was able to save Ghana millions of Cedis in surcharges made against persons who misappropriated money belonging to the state.