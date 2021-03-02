Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to ignore rumours against the COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr. Mahama gave the advice in a post via his social media handles on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after he was vaccinated against the virus.

“Lordina and I this morning took our COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra. I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, to encourage and assure all Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe. As a former Ambassador for the GAVI Alliance, I can confidently say that vaccines are useful in preserving our health. Ghanaians must therefore disregard all the rumours about the vaccine.”

He however urged all to also adhere to the preventive protocols.

“Let’s continue to stay safe, mask up, and wash our hands regularly to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Mr. Mahama earlier in the day received his first vaccination against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He took his vaccine at the Police Hospital together with his wife, former First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama.

He said the only way the country could win the fight against the virus is to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“I believe that all Ghanaians should avail themselves for the vaccines and indeed in Africa, we should be less hesitant about taking vaccines because all of us took vaccines when we were growing up, and it is due to these vaccines that today our children do not get all kinds of diseases like polio and smallpox among others. So vaccines are useful in preserving our health and so Ghanaians should disregard all these rumours.”

He said, “I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, so everyone would be assured that the vaccines are safe”.

