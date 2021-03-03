The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu has said the COVID-19 vaccine currently being administered is safe.

Habib Iddrisu who doubles as the Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament urged Ghanaians to ignore the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine and go for their shots.

“The vaccines are safe, if they were not, the government would not have secured them for use. Ignore the propaganda and lies about it, please go and take yours if you have not,” he said.

The MP was speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV when he gave the advice.

He also advised particularly the people of Tolon to take the vaccine when the rollout begins in his constituency.

“The vaccines are here to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and we must all get vaccinated. If we all get vaccinated it will stop the spread of the virus and lead to its eventual defeat”.

Ghana on Wednesday 24th February took delivery of 600,000 doses of COVAX Vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

On March 2nd, 2021, the rollout exercise began with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, together with their wives taking their jabs.

Since then, a number of Ghanaians have also been vaccinated across the country.

Making a remark on the resumption of Parliament after a three-week COVID-19 induced break, Habib said “MPs are back and refreshed for the work ahead. We have all run the COVID-19 test again, and we are safe to resume work”.