The Eastern Regional Police Command has begun investigations into an incident where a motorcycle caught fire after a head-on collision with a Hyundai minibus at Adawso in Akuapem North Municipality.

19-year-old Kwaku Amponsah, the owner of the unregistered motorcycle who was with two pillion riders veered into the opposite lane and crashed into a mini-bus with registration number GT 5964-10, driven by one Kwaku Isaac.

“On March 2, 2021, at 8 pm, a rider, Kwaku Amponsah who is 19 years old was riding an unregistered Royal motorcycle from Adawso towards Apasare with two pillion riders namely Abigail Mawuli, 24 years and Abokyi Michael, 26 years. On reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Adawso, he veered into the opposite lane and collided with Hyundai H100 mini bus with registration number GT 5964-10 driven by one Isaac Kwaku Mintah that was coming from the opposite direction,” the police narrated in a statement.

According to the police report, the impact of the collision was so severe that it caused a fire that burnt the two of the riders.

“They had a head-on collision and the impact was so great that the motorcycle caught fire after the impact. The rider Kwaku Amponsah and the pillion rider, Abigail Mawuli were burnt beyond recognition. Their dead bodies have since been deposited at “Live Now” mortuary at Tinkong for preservation and autopsy.”

Speaking to Citi News the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gormado stated that the command has begun investigations into the accident.

He also added that the driver of the Hyundai H100 minibus is currently receiving treatment.

“As we speak the second pillion rider, Michael Abokyi is on admission at the regional hospital, Koforidua responding to treatment. We hope he gets well soon and is able to move on with his life. But investigations are ongoing,” he stated.