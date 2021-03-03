The Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) hopes for a more serene mood in the country even after the Supreme Court’s final judgement on the 2020 election petition case on Thursday.

While urging calm ahead of the ruling, it is also urging the citizenry to maintain peace and orderliness no matter the outcome of the court’s processes.

In a statement, IDEG underscored the need for post-verdict stability to consolidate the country’s politico-democratic credentials.

The political think-tank also identified various groups and stakeholders which ought to play a major role to ensure that Ghana is not thrown into a state of disarray after the ruling.

“We urge fellow citizens, political parties and our friends from the media, to remain calm and uphold the peace as we await the decision of the Supreme Court. Let us not forget that in this verdict, democracy should be the ultimate winner”, the statement said.

It pleaded with the media, in particular, to be circumspect in its reportage and ensure that they do not become platforms for hate speech and insult.

IDEG also tasked the two main political parties in the dispute – the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to admonish their followers from engaging in chaotic acts that will threaten national cohesion.

“Further, we call on the NPP and NDC to live up to expectation and encourage their supporters to avoid engaging in violent and aggressive conduct that would endanger national peace, security and threaten our democratic gains.”

“Regardless of the outcome, we must all remember to put Ghana first and take the necessary actions to guarantee that our nation does not plunge into political turmoil”, portions of the statement read.

For IDEG, leadership of both the NDC and NPP must work together to undertake the longstanding constitutional reforms in order to eradicate the root causes of vigilante violence in Ghana and the winner-takes-all system as committed to in the 2020 Presidential Peace Pact.

Meanwhile, IDEG wants security agencies to “ensure law and order as well as the safety of citizens through professional enforcement of our country’s laws. ”

The Election Petition

Ghana’s Supreme Court will tomorrow, Thursday, March 4, 2021, deliver its judgement on the December 2020 presidential election.

The National Democratic Congress’ John Dramani Mahama took the Electoral Commission (EC) and President Nana Akufo-Addo to the court following the 9th December 2020 declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the poll.

Mr. Mahama, who is a former President of the Republic, contended in his petition that President Akufo-Addo did not meet the constitutional threshold for election to the high office of President, and, that the Electoral Commission’s declaration of him as President was invalid.

He had urged the court amidst strong opposition from lawyers for President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission, to nullify the declaration and to cause a re-run between him and President Akufo-Addo.

The Supreme Court is expected to give its verdict on the five issues from the pleadings for determination.

Ahead of the judgement, the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has admonished its members to exude professionalism in their reportage on the final verdict of the Supreme Court in the election petition case.

President of the GJA, Roland Affail Monney, called for non-sensational and non-partisan reportage.

“We are praying that there will be nothing [tragic] about tomorrow’s coverage of the judgment of the Supreme Court case. We want you to enhance the coverage of the hearings.”