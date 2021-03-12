The Executive Women Network (EWN) and TheBoardroom Africa (TBR Africa) have signed a partnership agreement that will enable more senior executive women in Ghana to access board opportunities and advance their professional development objectives.

The partnership forms part of a Network Partnership Program launched by TBR Africa in 2019. As a pan-African organization, TBR Africa partners with national initiatives such as EWN to open doors for professional women. The Network Partner program supports TBR Africa’s efforts to double the number of women in African boardrooms by 2028.

TheBoardroom Africa has curated a unique pool of peer-endorsed female leaders and works with organizations across the region to improve gender balance in Africa’s boardrooms. The pipeline of talent, combined with a uniquely collaborative and objective approach, is driving a fundamental shift in the gender balance among leadership teams in businesses in the region.

The Chairperson of the EWN Executive Committee, Eunice Biritwum, remarked that the partnership will offer an opportunity to EWN members, who are women in senior management and executive positions, to acquire great personal and professional dynamics as companies evolve and innovate for the future.

“Now, more than ever, learning and development, even when it comes to acquiring skills needed to be on boards, must take top priority. This is due to the fact that new markets are emerging and so are new technologies and ways of doing things. And as leaders, we know that these changes have a profound impact on self-development and on organizational growth. People need training, development and support throughout their careers, to develop their skills and continue to work effectively. When women and business leaders in general, are provided with practical guidance on common issues that may arise, they are shaped to be more efficient, competitive, and engaged in their roles.”

“We are therefore excited to partner the largest regional network of female executives in Africa, TheBoardroom Africa to enable our members get the requisite skills needed for Board placements”.

On her part, Marcia Ashong, Founder and CEO of TBR Africa noted that the organisation remains committed to equipping executive women with board readiness skills.

“I believe that this relationship with EWN will extend more resources and opportunities to Ghanaian women and help foster pan-African relations amongst the business community. Business and society both benefit when more women get a seat at the table. Together with EWN, we will expand the number of women who can network, dialogue and collaborate to drive business growth and, in turn, contribute to national development”, she concluded.

Executive Women Network (EWN) is a non-profit organization operating for close to five years with a membership of over 200+ women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations and women entrepreneurs from 10+ industries of well-established businesses in Ghana.

TheBoardroom Africa (TBR Africa) is the largest regional network of female executives in Africa. The organisation aims to improve access to board opportunities for women and accelerate the presence of women on boards by working with development finance institutions, private equity investors and companies to accelerate the appointment of women on boards and build a growing pipeline of board-ready women while inspiring and educating the business community on the power of diverse leadership.