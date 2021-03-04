Fan Milk PLC, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has launched the maiden edition of the Fan Ice Art of Freedom Challenge, an initiative aimed to showcase the works of young Ghanaian artists and resource them to boost their entrepreneurial projects.

The competition, which ends on March 21, 2021, is intended to select an artwork for the new limited edition Fan Ice package design which is themed around Ghana’s 64th Independence Day anniversary celebrations, after which the ultimate winner will receive GHS 30,000 worth of creative supplies.

Speaking to Citi News, the Brands Manager for Fan Milk PLC, Frances-Nadhia Aryee, said tourism remains a major contributor to Ghana’s GDP, despite being one of the worst hit sectors following the decline in inbound travels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the company acknowledges the challenges that young artists face in their attempt to secure funding to expand their businesses, and thus will continue to support the industry through similar initiatives.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, John Yao Agbeko, lauded Fan Milk PLC for spearheading the initiative, and called for increased stakeholder collaborations to accelerate the industry’s resurgence.

He encouraged young artists to see the competition as an opportunity to contribute their special abilities towards an important national cause.