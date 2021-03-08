A one-storey building located at Adabraka in Accra has been engulfed by fire.

An eyewitness told Citi News no injuries or deaths were recorded in the incident.

He was however quick to add that there was an explosion in the process of putting out the fire.

“I went to the house to load my prepaid and I saw smoke in one of the windows. We broke the door and saw that the room was full of smoke. Nobody was in the room,” the eyewitness told Citi News.

Personnel from the fire service were making efforts to douse the fire when Citi News arrived at the scene.

There have been a number of fire incidents in recent times.

The Ghana National Fire Service recently said a total of 5,966 fire outbreaks were recorded in Ghana between January 1 and December 21, 2020.