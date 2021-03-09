All National Identification numbers will become Tax Identification Numbers [TINs] from April 1, 2021.

This was disclosed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address in Parliament today, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

“Mr. Speaker for the first time, we have enrolled 15.5 million people onto the National Identity System [Ghana Card] and we will complete the process this year. From April 1, 2021, all National identification numbers will become Tax Identification Numbers [TINs]. In so doing, the number of persons registered by GRA for tax purposes will increase from the current three million to 15.5 million,” said the President.

The President said from the 2nd quarter of 2021, all National ID numbers will also become SSNIT numbers.

“This will increase the number of people on the SSNIT database from four million (4 million) to 15.5 million! The National ID numbers will also become NHIS numbers. Very soon we will link the National ID to all SIM cards, bank accounts, Births and Death Registry, DVLA, and passports.”

TIN was introduced by the government to track tax obligations and payments as a way of shoring up its domestic revenue generation.

As a result, all persons and entities who have any dealings with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), are required to register for a TIN free of charge from any GRA office.

The government has warned that individuals without TIN will be deprived of some essential services and social intervention programs.

The Ghana Card is a primary card that serves as proof of one’s identity and citizenship.