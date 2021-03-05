Ghana has taken the delivery of 50,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by India.

A ceremony was again held to welcome this batch of vaccines at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Foreign Affairs And Regional Integration Minister-designate, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, were in attendance at the ceremony.

This donation from India follows the delivery of 600,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines to Ghana, under the COVAX Initiative.

In her remarks, Madam Botchwey said the donation “is certainly a noteworthy support to our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the very cordial and fraternal relations between Ghana and India”.

“Furthermore, it underscores the mutual commitment of our two governments to work in solidarity and partnership to address common challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

The minister further assured that the government is “leaving no stone unturned in the quest to acquire, at least, 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to effectively inoculate the population”.

Ghana is currently engaged in the vaccine rollout in 43 districts, which are hotspots of the pandemic in the country.

Twenty-five of these districts are in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in Ashanti Region, and two in the Central Region.

The Ghana Health Service has said 30,500 Ghanaians have so far been vaccinated.