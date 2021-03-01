Ghana and Zimbabwe have both stressed on the need to strengthen the ties between the two countries to bring mutual benefits.

This was among the issues raised on 18th February 2021, when Ghana’s Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to Zimbabwe, H.E Alexander Grant Ntrakwa presented his credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a ceremony in the State House in Harare.

H.E Alexander Grant Ntrakwa said the two countries need to add value to the existing special relations between them by forging greater collaboration and cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, tourism, wildlife and game conservation, education and agriculture for mutual benefit.

According to him, this has become even more important following the establishment of the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat in Accra.

H.E Grant Ntrakwa said the AfCFTA framework provides a great opportunity for Ghana and Zimbabwe to advance their economic aims and aspirations.

President Mnangagwa recalled the existing mutual goodwill and warm brotherliness which has served as a solid base for strengthening bilateral cooperation and support for the two countries within the African region and international community.

H.E. Alexander Grant Ntrakwa was accompanied by Alberta Quarter, Minister/Head of Chancery at the Ghana Embassy in Harare; Bernice Boamah, Counsellor/Political and Economic Affairs; and Nathaniel Ackwerh, First Secretary/Consular Affairs.