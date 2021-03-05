Eighteen more Ghanaians have died from the coronavirus taking the country’s death toll to 629.

Per the latest update from the Ghana Health Service, 489 new cases have also been recorded as at February 28 and March 1 2021, bringing the country’s active case count to 5, 145.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections.

In all Ghana has had 85,239 total cases with 79,465 recoveries.

Ghana is currently vaccinating citizens against the virus within 43 districts, which are hotspots of the pandemic in the country.

Twenty-five of these districts are in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in Ashanti Region, and two in the Central Region.

The Ghana Health Service has said over 30,000 Ghanaians have so far been vaccinated.