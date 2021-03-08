Ten more people have died from Covid-19 in the last two days bringing Ghana’s total death toll to 647.

Per the latest update from the Ghana Health Service, 723 new cases were recorded as of March 3 and March 4, 2021, bringing the country’s active case count to 4,866.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections in the country with 48,282, 14,954, and 5478, 3030 cases respectively.

In all Ghana has had 86,465 total cases with 80,952 recoveries.

Ghana is currently vaccinating citizens against the virus within 43 districts, which are hotspots of the pandemic in the country.

Twenty-five of these districts are in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in Ashanti Region, and two in the Central Region.

The Ghana Health Service has said over 30,000 Ghanaians have so far been vaccinated.