The Directorate of Research Innovation and Development (DRID) of the Ghana Institute of Journalism will hold the third edition of its “Writing Scholarly Articles Series” on March 19, 2021, to build the capacity of lecturers in research.

Dr Gilbert Tietaah is the expected guest speaker and facilitator for this edition.

Writing scholarly articles series is an initiative of DRID to equip scholars with additional research knowledge and skills.

The platform will also afford faculty an opportunity to engage in open and productive conversations about research.

The first edition of the series addressed general issues and strategies regarding getting published in peer-reviewed journals while the second edition focused on the specific issue of how to select topics for a research program.

The upcoming edition will throw more light on how the literature review really works.

GIJ’s Director of Research Innovation and Development (DRID), Dr Etse Sikanku said the institute is determined to make such capacity building program part of the culture of GIJ in order to build a strong and vibrant research program.

“This not a one-time effort but rather a sustained program to sharpen the research skills and help lecturers build an effective research repertoire”, he said.