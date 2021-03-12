The government is proposing a new tax on petroleum products following the 2021 budget.

This new tax, the Sanitation and Pollution Levy, is to fund efforts to fund investment in the areas of sanitation and pollution.

The levy is for 10 pesewas on the price per litre of petrol/diesel under the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA).

If the proposal is accepted, Ghanaians will see further increases in petroleum prices at the pump.

In the 2021 budget delivered by the caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu outlined “critical investments that have to be made for the benefit and dignity of all Ghanaians.”

Among others, the government wants to support fumigation of public spaces, schools, health centres and markets; Revamp or reconstruct poorly managed landfill facilities; Construct more waste treatment plants both solid and liquid in selected locations across the country, among others.

“These will ensure sustainable sanitation management, improve the quality of life and reduce the number of deaths and diseases from poor sanitation,” the caretaker Minister for Finance said.