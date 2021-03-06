The Chief Operating Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, Florence Larbi has advised Ghanaians to invest in the green and circular economy as these present huge economic opportunities for them as they work to protect the environment.

She said this during the Green Economy Ghana workshop on the theme: Developing a thriving green economy in Ghana: Plastic Waste Management which took at Alisa Hotel Accra.

This workshop was one in a series of workshops in Kumasi and Koforidua that brought different stakeholders including industry players, policymakers, academia, CSO leaders etc to brainstorm around the best ways to develop the green and circular economy in Ghana.

The Project Director of Green Economy Ghana, Mrs Isabella Oriani says the green economy of Ghana has the potential to create jobs and opportunities for young women and call on young people to be on board for business and job creation.

A participant at the event, Chineyenwa Okoro Onu of Waste or Create expressed her excitement at the initiation of such a project and calls on young social entrepreneurs to take advantage of the project for jobs and income creation.

Green Economy Ghana is a European Union-funded Archipelago project which seeks to provide vocational and entrepreneurship training to young women and returnees along the waste management value chain.

The consortium is made up of Inclusive Business Sweden, YMCA Ghana, Ghana Sweden Chamber of Commerce, Social Enterprise Ghana and Sweden West Africa Business Association.

European Union Archipelago is a 4-year programme, funded by the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF), whose main objective is to strengthen the employability of young people and support job creation in the Sahel and Lake Chad countries (Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Mauritanian, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal).