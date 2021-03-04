Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 polls, John Mahama has registered his disagreement with the final judgment of the Supreme Court in his election petition case.

Addressing Ghanaians from his office in Accra, John Mahama said while he was not surprised at the decision of the judges, he disagrees with it and the processes the trial went through.

The former president said, although the decision of the court is binding on him, he departs from its conclusion on the case.

“No one who followed the proceedings of the Supreme Court will be surprised by the judgment pronounced a few hours ago. Much as I am aware that we are legally bound by the decision of the highest court of the land, the Supreme court of Ghana, I disagree with the process of the trial and ruling of the court,” he said.

Among other things, John Mahama expressed regret that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa did not testify in court despite his applications for such to happen.

He said the conduct of the court and the counsel for the Electoral Commission aided Jean Mensa to evade “accountability” for her work in the 2020 polls.

“I believe that law should not be an instrument for partisan purposes. I also believe that the rule of law should mean that one rule for all… Ghanaian will also remember and this will go into history, this 2021 election petition for that profound moment when the chairperson of the EC opted to evade public scrutiny…

Everything was done in this trial to prevent the Commission from accounting to people in whose name they hold office,” he added.

According to John Mahama, that singular act of Jean Mensa not testifying in court is a betrayal of the principles of transparency and accountability to Ghanaians.

“This is a clear stab in the heart of transparency and accountability to the sovereign people of Ghana.”