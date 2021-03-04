The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 polls, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that he won’t compromise the nation’s stability.

Mr. Mahama says even though he is disappointed by the verdict of the apex court on the Election Petition, he is “legally bound” to accept it.

He assured that neither himself nor the NDC will do anything against the collective interest of the nation.

According to him, in all his public service, he has always put the interest of Ghana first in every decision he has taken.

“We will be law-abiding and do nothing to compromise the stability of the country. We will however continue to be the voice of the voiceless and will not be distracted demanding justice and fairness at all times.”

“Neither will we surrender nor fail to champion the rights of all our people to enjoy the fundamental freedoms guaranteed under our constitution.”

Mr. Mahama urged his supporters not to give up on their dreams for the party to come to power.

“The NDC will always remain the party of the people. The party was established to empower the people of Ghana to be architects of our own destiny. We blazed the trail for participatory democracy. And I am confident that out of the ashes of this legal setback, we will mobilize and rekindle the struggle for a better democratic Ghana.”

Mr. Mahama also took a swipe at the Supreme Court saying it has set a “dangerous precedence” by not allowing the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to testify during the trial.

He thus described it as an “embarrassing stain” on the country’s judicial and electoral systems as well as a major source of worry to well-meaning Ghanaians.

“This is the clear stamp in the heart of accountability to the sovereignty of the people of Ghana. Whatever the reasons for not allowing Mrs. Mensa to testify or answer questions, it leaves an embarrassing stain not only on our justice delivery system but also our nation’s electoral system”, a disturbed Mahama lamented.