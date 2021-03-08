Madam Dakoa Newman, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Okaikwei South has urged her constituents to inform her about their issues for assistance.

Madam Dakoa maintains she is MP for the entire constituency and not just the members of her political party (New Patriotic Party).

According to her, some constituents do not open up to her staff in her absence.

But Madam Dakoa Newman urged them to open up so she can follow up when she returns.

She added that she is ever ready to help every constituent who deserves to be helped.

“My office is opened at all times. Even when I am not there, it’s working. Because sometimes I am in Parliament but I urge my constituents to leave open up their issues to the office even when I’m not there and I would follow up when I get back.”

“I am a Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South and not just NPP members. So everyone can come there and share their issues with me and I will see how best to help each one of them.”

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, donated some household items to petty traders within the constituency.

According to her, the donation forms part of her “initiative to empower women” in the constituency.

She thus acknowledged the hard work of the traders and urged them not to relent in making their families and the constituency as a whole better.

“On March 6, 2021, as part of my initiative to empower women, I spent the afternoon visiting some petty traders within the constituency. I was inspired by their journeys, dedication and perseverance to make a better life for their children, families and themselves.”

“It is imperative that we always acknowledge the efforts of our daughters, sisters, mothers, aunties, grandmothers.”