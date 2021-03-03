The Member of Parliament for Tolon and Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu says a contract has been awarded for the construction of the Tamale- Nyamkpala-Tolon highway.

“The road has been awarded on contract and hopefully by the middle of the year, work will begin.”

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, the Tolon MP said he is aware of the major challenge facing his people and was working hard to fix the challenge.

‘’I know this road is an important one for my people including the Tolon township road. l will do my best to fix it,” he said.

Electricity and water

The MP during the interview said he is in constant discussion with Ghana Water Company to extend water to the people of Tolon and Nyamkpala.

‘’You see the Nyankpala campus of UDS has water flowing, and I am speaking to the Ghana Water Company Manager to extend such water flows to the Tolon and Nyankpala residents. We have the pipes running through the township, so the connection will be easy.”

He added that “I have sunk a number of boreholes which are in use. I did all this with my own resources, I am eager to help my people.”

On electricity, the Deputy Majority Chief Whip said communities like Gbamgbaya, Katonda, Dondo among others which never had electricity have been connected to the national grid.

‘’Gbamgbaya, Katonda, Dondo and all the adjourning communities now have electricity. l personally used my resources to pay for the electricity, and now they are enjoying.”