The 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has received his first vaccination against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He took his vaccine on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Police Hospital together with his wife, former First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama.

Mr. Mahama after taking the vaccine urged Ghanaians to disregard the conspiracy theories about the vaccine and get vaccinated.

He said the only way the country could win the fight against the virus is to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“I believe that all Ghanaians should avail themselves for the vaccines and indeed in Africa, we should be less hesitant about taking vaccines because all of us took vaccines when we were growing up, and it is due to these vaccines that today our children do not get all kinds of diseases like polio and smallpox among others. So vaccines are useful in preserving our health and so Ghanaians should disregard all these rumours.”

He said, “I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, so everyone would be assured that the vaccines are safe”.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the first and second ladies took their vaccines.

President Akufo-Addo and the first lady took theirs at the 37 Military Hospital while Dr. Bawumia and the second lady also took theirs at the Police Hospital.

President Akufo-Addo before taking his jab said, “I decided to take it [the vaccine] publicly to clear all doubts and urge everyone to also accept the vaccine.”