The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu will deliver the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Friday 12 March, 2021 in the stead of the Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr. Ofori-Atta is unable to deliver the address due to health reasons.

There were earlier reports that mentioned Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen as people being considered to deliver the budget, but Citi News sources have confirmed that Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who is also the majority leader will deliver the address.

Ofori-Atta suffers COVID-19 complications

The Finance Ministry in February announced that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who bears the traditional responsibility of delivering the annual budget statement before parliament, was flying to the US to receive medical attention after suffering complications from COVID-19.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Ofori-Atta has had medical complications, which doctors advise require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” a part of the statement from the ministry said.