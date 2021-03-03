A social action group, OneGhana Movement has described as “witch-hunting” the government’s actions against embattled Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.

It said the government must give Mr. Domelevo the free hand to operate rather than deploy ridiculous and shameful actions aimed at preventing him from discharging his anti-corruption mandate.

In a statement on Wednesday, OneGhana Movement said recent letters issued by the Audit Service Board to Mr. Domelevo “cannot be elevated to any judicial orders preventing Mr. Domelevo from fully exercising his constitutional mandate”.

Daniel Domelevo has once again become a subject for many news discussions after a series of correspondence between himself and the Audit Service Board came to the fore.

The correspondence showed that the Audit Service Board believes Mr. Demelevo is not a Ghanaian but a Togolese and also that he is a retiree because his date of birth is 1st June 1960.

Mr. Domelevo has duly informed the board that the two allegations are false and offered explanations to defend himself.

But the board said the explanations are untenable and considers Domelevo as a retiree, barely a day before he returns to work after over 160 days of compulsory accumulated leave.

OneGhana Movement said it is concerned about the development and believes that Mr. Domelevo must be left to serve his full term in office “and is more than worthy of his lawful entitlements upon retirement”.

It further recommended that Mr. Domelevo’s contract be extended by virtue of his work that has ensured an improvement in the public image of the Audit Service and record as “the only

Auditor General to have fought and won to recover millions of cedis for the State”.

Read the full statement below: