Due to the reopening of Senior High Schools, some parents and students have massed up at the NHIS District Offices for registration and renewal of their old membership cards.

This has caused traffic at the District Offices, a situation, management is taking pragmatic measures to ease congestion and discomfort.

At a press briefing, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Chief Executive, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby decried the current situation and assured the public that the NHIS District Offices staff will extend the working hours to cater to the students’ needs.

According to her, the District Offices will work from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Monday 8th March which is a public holiday.

“There is increased traffic at our district offices because schools are reopening on March 10 and it is now compulsory for students to have an active NHIS card. This is causing some congestion and discomfort.

We always have plans for this but it seems people have left it a bit late, so we are ensuring that we have a full staff at our district offices to cater for parents and students who are coming in.”

She reiterated the need to use the shortcode *929# for renewal of expired membership cards and to check the validity of their membership.

“We will plead with those that did it last year to please use the mobile renewal service *929# for renewal and verification. You don’t have to come to our offices.

Only those that need a new card should come to our offices.”

“We are also pleading with the schools, due to the mobile technology, there are no dates printed at the back so they need to use the *929# to validate the cards.”

The NHIA Chief Executive reminded the public to strictly comply with the COVID 19 safety protocols.