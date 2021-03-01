Workers of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) are to suspend their industrial action and return to work with immediate effect.

This was a directive given to them by the National Labour Commission (NLC) and they have thus agreed to adhere to the directive.

Workers of NLA earlier on Monday, March 1, 2021, withdrew their services to protest what they say is the continuous nationwide attack on them due to the failure of the Authority’s management to pay lottery winners.

They said the Authority had failed to pay winning draws from as far back as April 2020 resulting in attacks on the lives of the staff of the authority in places like Tamale in the Northern Region.

The NLC thus invited the NLA staff union and Director General of the Authority, Kofi Osei Ameyaw, to find an amicable solution to some concerns raised by the staff members.

But a statement issued by the NLC after meeting the disputing parties indicated that the action of the workers was illegal.

“The NLC declares today’s action of workers as wrongful and unfair and orders the workers to call off the suspension of withdrawal of services and resume work immediately”, the release signed by the NLC’s Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah ordered.

In furtherance, the NLC has also directed as follows:

The staff are to ensure that the Draw for today March 1, 2021, is held. Management and the Union should arrange a meeting latest by Friday, March 5, 2021, to discuss the workers; grievances. Management must assure the workers of their safety and accordingly provide security and ensure their safety. Communication between the Union and Management should be strengthened in the interest of good employer-employee relations.

Meanwhile, speaking to Citi News after the meeting, Chairman of the NLA staff union, Eric Tamakloe noted that although they are unhappy with the directive, they will obey it.

“The meeting was successful, although we are not happy because most of our concerns have not been addressed. But we will obey the Commission’s directive that we suspend the removal of services in the interest of peace and industrial harmony. So we will send a message to all our regional members to call off the removal of services”, he said.

In his earlier media address, he had demanded the removal of the Director General of the Authority, Mr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw.

“We are withdrawing our services from NLA. What we are doing is not in contravention of the law. Mr. Ameyaw must go, and we want that to happen now. The President must ensure that. Enough is enough”.

“Our lives are under threat. The Managing Director has refused to pay lotto wins. The winners of the lottery are attacking our colleagues all over the country. This protest is happening across the regions. We are not working today”, he said

The workers also say the poor management of the Authority has resulted in the inability to pay salaries for the month of February 2021.