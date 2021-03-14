The world today has become a technology-driven society and the status quo of complexities of global health challenges, environmental sustainability concerns, and the fact that commerce today is rapidly being driven by technology, would demand pragmatic integration of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) into the fabric of education policy.

Undoubtedly, principal to addressing the gaps in technical and professional roles in key engineering and technology related sectors is STEM. STEM is instrumental today and will certainly become the niche and direction in education for future generations.

Considering the fast spate with which the world is tilting towards technology, better are those societies that would embrace STEM and prioritize the learning of Mathematics today.

The concept of Mathematics is not only the fulcrum of STEM, but also underpins the study of many subjects.

Maths is not abstract, Maths is tangible. Maths is the inevitable skill that comes in handy in our everyday lives, regardless academic background nor discipline inclinations.

As a matter of fact, we all encounter Maths and apply Maths in various endeavors. The orange seller does Maths, the Trotro Mate does Maths, and so do the astronaut embarking to space and the anesthetist operating at the surgical theatre.

The Economists and Financial Analysts, who control and manage the wealth and treasuries of economies and businesses, cannot do without Mathematics.

Significantly, a number of disciplines i.e. Human Resources Management, Social Work, Commerce, Marketing etc which were hitherto considered as pure humanities are by and large, presently driven by technology. At the very least, the courtroom accounts of election petitions 2012 and 2020 would corroborate the point that the essence of Mathematics cannot be overemphasized.

Yet, many misconceptions surround the study of Mathematics. I had been made to believe the notion that Mathematics is a difficult subject and therefore the reserve of a few exceptionally brilliant people. Another myth relating to Maths is the school of thought that Mathematics is not meant for women.

I have seen many females and a good number of males avoid Maths like a plague in the course of their study. Against all these myths, Maths is equally for females as it is for males. Over the years, I have come across smart females who are astute in Mathematics and demystify the study of Mathematics.

As a professionally trained and practicing Engineer, with a higher learning in Economics, Mathematics had been sine qua non and woven into the fabric of learning for the nearly 30 cumulative years of meaningful learning and teaching.

Learning Maths for me, has been an exciting experience for the most part of my education (for the simple reason that I find Maths the most convenient subject to score the maximum marks allotted – as exercise of examiners discretion is absent in marking schemes), and troubling sometimes (for the many formulas one has to keep in mind).

All in all, I never regret dedicating the better part of my education to STEM training and particularly, the learning of Maths.

Suffice to thank sincerely, all my Maths and Mathematics related Teachers and Lecturers all the way from Assin Kruwa DA Primary, through Assin Manso SHS and George Grant University of Mines & Technology (UMaT Tarkwa), to University of Ghana, Legon and Georgetown University, Washington DC.

Today, we ought to celebrate men and women of honor and repute, who have excelled in various facets of Mathematics and to recognize those in authority who continue to promote Mathematics; making it attractive for learning.

Happy International Day of Mathematics!