President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took a swipe at the Minority caucus on Tuesday when he delivered the State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

Akufo-Addo criticized the opposition who were shouting to express doubts when the President touted his government’s fulfillment of promises and industrialization strides since assuming office in 2017.

“Open your eyes, you’ll see them”, President Akufo-Addo told the Minority Members of Parliament while promising rapid industrialization.

The President, for instance, singled out the flagship programme; One District, One Factory.

Under the policy, he mentioned that 232 projects are at various stages of completion with 76 fully operational.

112 of these factories include five medium-sized agro-processing factories and 63 common user facilities under construction.

“We are determined to make our own things and the Akufo-Addo administration will continue the agenda of rapid industrialization with the aim of transforming the structure of the Ghanaian economy from one dependent on the production of raw materials to a value-added industrialized economy,” the President said.

Over 14 million PPE produced in Ghana to aid COVID-19 fight

President Akufo-Addo mentioned that domestic production of essential health items such as scrubs, medical gowns, sanitizers, masks, and gloves speaks volumes to the improved industrialization of the economy.

He was particularly happy saying when Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) were being sold on the world

market at extortionist prices, largely because demand outstripped supply, Ghana took a giant step to produce them locally to the fight against COVID-19.

“When it was needed most, at the height of the pandemic, the ingenuity and creativity of the Ghanaian shone through, which caught the attention of the world. In total, 14,600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment have, so far, been produced domestically for health workers, students, teaching and non-teaching staff of tertiary and secondary educational institutions.”

The president reiterated his commitment to bring accelerated development to all parts of the country; saying he is on course to deliver all promised programmes and projects under his administration.