Parliament will resume sitting today, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after a three-week shutdown.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin suspended activities of the house after 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) and over 150 staff tested positive for the virus.

Members and staff have been tested once again ahead of the resumption of activities in the house.

Meanwhile, despite the suspension of the house, the Appointments Committee was allowed to work and has vetted over 30 ministerial nominees.

The Committee will later today continue vetting of nominees of the President for various ministerial roles.

The Minister-designate for Ashanti region, Simon Osei Mensah, the Minister-designate for Bono region, Justina Owusu Banahene, and the Minister-designate for the Bono East region, Adu Gyan is expected to be vetted.

Meanwhile, the NDC MPs on Committee have unanimously rejected the approval of some ministers-designate.

These nominees are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister-designate for Information; Hawa Koomson, Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

Besides the three nominees who the NDC members of the committee have decided not to approve, there are a few others whose decision is yet to be taken on their approval or rejection.