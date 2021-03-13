Police in Kaneshie have impounded sixty motorbike and okada riders for various offences.

According to the Kaneshie District Police Command, the move forms part of plans to clamp down on activities of criminals within the area and its environs.

This was captured in a press statement issued by the police on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

According to the police, the exercise was targeted at unregistered motorbikes and okada activities within the area.

The police say the said persons were arrested for offences such as parking and soliciting for passengers, riding without license, riding without a helmet and some without insurance and roadworthy certificates.

The arrested riders are being processed for court, the statement added.

Recently, the police rounded up over 100 persons suspected of criminal activity in different parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The one-week operation was directed by the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Aful Boakye Yiadom.

On March 3, the Adentan District Command arrested 10 men suspected to be involved in narcotics activities.

On March 4, the Kpeshie Divisional Police Command embarked on a dawn operation within Nungua Municipality and Teshie and arrested 10 persons who were in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Eight other suspects were also arrested.