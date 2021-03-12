The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to work towards regaining public confidence.

The Coalition in its second and final post-election statement urged the Commission to “reflect carefully on its election results management processes and make appropriate reforms to deepen stakeholder trust and public confidence in electoral outcomes”.

“Adequately involve relevant stakeholders such as political parties, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), security agencies, the National Media Communication (NMC) and the media, among others and take on board their inputs,” the statement added.

CODEO also commended the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC for pursuing their grievances with the results of the 2020 polls “through legitimate election adjudicating channels, including the courts.”

“CODEO particularly commends Mr. Mahama for accepting the outcomes of the election petition despite his disagreement with the legal processes and the Court’s verdict.”

CODEO also praised President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP for generally conducting themselves well during the court hearings and its aftermath.

It further urged all parties and candidates to use legitimate processes to resolve any outstanding grievances.

This, according to the Coalition will help deepen respect for the rule of law and further strengthen the electoral processes through appropriate recommendations for electoral reforms.

The Coalition renewed its call to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh to provide Ghanaians with updates on investigations conducted into election-related violence that occurred during the 2020 election cycle.

CODEO observer reports showed that the post-election environment remained generally peaceful with no incidence of violence recorded.

Observers also indicated that they did not witness or hear of any person or group of persons vandalizing properties in relation to the 2020 election outcomes.

Observers also did not witness or hear of any election-related assault on people/citizens in the constituencies observed.

The second post-election observation focused on the period between January 26, 2021, to February 23, 2021

Some constituencies that were attached to the report as areas for the post-election observation are Odododoido, Ablekuma Central, Sene West, Techiman South, Awutu Senya West, Hohoe, Savelugu among others.

Click here to read the full statement.