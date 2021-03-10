Eighteen out of 25 assembly members of the Shama District Assembly on Wednesday called on the President to retain the District Chief Executive of Shama, Joseph Amoah in office.

Addressing a press conference at Shama on behalf of the Concerned Shama assembly members, the Assemblyman of Supom-Dunkwa, Alpha Wonkye said they are resolved to give the DCE 100 percent confirmation when reappointed by the President.

“We the Concern Assembly Members of Shama District wish to appeal to Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana with all humility to retain Joseph Amoah as the District Chief Executive for the good people of Shama District. Our conviction to this humble request is based on his equitable distribution of Assembly resources.”

“As head of the assembly, Mr. Amoah always ensures equitable distribution of resources available to the Assembly. For example, distribution of resources to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs). More so is his effective implementation of government policies including the 1D1F which has resulted in job creation in the District. Under Mr. Amoah’s leadership, there is the judicious use of Assembly resources and respect for the due process such that no adverse findings or perceived corruption have been leveled against him,” he said.

The Concerned Assembly members of Shama also justified their call on the President to retain the DCE for his good human relations and good governance achievements.

“In the area of good governance, the credibility and competency of Mr. Joseph Amoah is very high. He has good interpersonal relationships with the Chief and elders in the district and as head of DISEC, he has properly managed security issues in the district, including chieftaincy. His healthy relationship extends to all assembly members, irrespective of political persuasions, not to talk about his humility. Your Excellency, some of us as Assembly members have worked with two or three DCEs before the coming into office of Mr. Amoah, but we can testify that Mr. Joseph Amoah stands tall among all of them in terms of credibility and competence. We, therefore, wish to assure your Excellency that we, the assembly members are ready to give an overwhelming endorsement should this our plea find your kindness consideration,” they added.

Meanwhile, other assembly members of the Shama District, led by Assemblymember for Shama Bentsir Electoral area, Joseph Isaiah Mensah, told Citi News the DCE does not deserve to be retained for his selectiveness, general poor performance as well as ignoring calls to end illegal clay mining in the district.

“I want to state that all these that they are saying are not true– that the DCE has performed creditably. Now if we can use this as an example, thus the Shama District Assembly has banned clay mining in this district of which I think Citi News and other stations reported. What steps has the District Assembly led by the DCE taken to stop clay mining in our district?”

“As I speak to you now, the DCE is aware, the Assembly members supporting him are aware that the clay mining is still ongoing, and now you want to tell me that the DCE has performed creditably? Where is the credit that they are giving to the DCE? Meanwhile, the DCE is the head of DISEC and he is also the chairman of the mining committee that was set up.”

“He once stated emphatically that all these illegal mining activities in our various areas have been stopped but they are still on it and look at the problem that is being given to the various communities. Go there and see people are falling into the open clay mined pits and dying. These are things I expect my Assembly members to talk about. Why has the assembly led by the DCE allowed illegal clay mining to continue?“ he said.