The Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankorono constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah says he will move a motion in Parliament to cite National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) , Sammy Gyamfi for contempt.

The Old Tafo MP believes Sammy Gyemfi’s comments about Speaker Alban Bagbin is disparaging and unacceptable.

The MP said the comments by Sammy Sammy Gyenfi is an affront to Parliament and Ghana’s democracy.

“The comments by Sammy Gyenfi is not only an attack on Speaker Bagbin but an attack on Parliament as an institution,” he argued.

It would be recalled that Parliament, this week, voted to approve the nominations of three ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo whom according to the NDC party, should have been rejected by the Minority in Parliament.

Reacting to the news on his official Facebook wall, Sammy Gyamfi attacked the person of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin and the Leadership of the Minority in Parliament, particularly, Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak and in the process, lambasted the law making body.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the Minority side of Parliament in pursuit of their “selfish interest”, “sold their conscience” to vote for the President’s ministerial nominees adding that “we have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more”.

The Old Tafo MP describes the conduct of Sammy Gyamfi as “an insult to Parliament and a blatant breach of article 122 of the 1992 constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament, specifically order 30(2)” hence his call for the National Communications Officer of the NDC to be dragged before Parliament on contempt charges.

“As a Member of Parliament myself, having sworn an oath of allegiance before the Speaker of Parliament, I find it both shocking and highly scandalizing that Sammy Gyamfi would take on the Rt. Hon Speaker in such a brazen outburst, which is characteristic of many of his public utterances, ” he has said.

“I feel highly burdened by my oath of office to protect the sanctity and dignity of Parliament. I therefore call on well meaning Ghanaians to join me in particularly condemning the comments of Sammy Gyamfi which in my estimation sought to dent the dignity and sanctity of Parliament and the Office of the Speaker, ” he addedE

Ekow Assafuah challenged Sammy Gyamfi to provide evidence as to how Speaker Bagbin sought to champion an agenda that was parochial and contravened his constitutional duty stating that “failure to provide any evidence to substantiate his claim, Sammy Gyamfi must be invited to the floor of Parliament within the next 72 hours”.