The newly established Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development (SDD-UBIDS) has successfully admitted a total of 2368 fresh students to pursue various courses at the school.

Out of the number admitted, 154 are postgraduate students while the remaining 2214 are undergraduate students.

The Vice-Chancellor of SDD-UBIDS, Prof. Philip Duku Osei, speaking at their maiden matriculation ceremony on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 admonished the freshers to shun all negative behaviours and make good use of the opportunity accorded them by taking their lectures seriously.

“The university will be looking out for good conduct and will not hesitate to sanction any culprit. Be reminded also that the oath you have taken today is to be obedient to all those in authority and to be of good conduct throughout your stay in the University.”

Prof. Philip Duku also expressed grave concerns about the lack of adequate infrastructure at the school which he said is hampering academic work and assure that management is liaising with the relevant authorities to address the challenge.

“Management is very much aware of the infrastructure deficit on campus, and therefore working around the clock to ensure that all incomplete projects are fully executed to provide more office and lecture spaces for effective teaching and learning.”

The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies was established by ACT 1001 of Parliament and came into being in May 2020 with its main campus in Wa the Upper West regional capital. The school was formally the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies(UDS).

SDD-UBIDS commenced with top-notched academic programs under five faculties which include: the faculty of integrated development studies, the faculty of planning and land management, the faculty of social science and arts as well as the faculty of public policy and governance.

The rests are the school of business and the school of education and life-long learning.

These faculties, according to the vice-chancellor, will propel the school to become an outstanding internationally-acclaimed applied research and practically oriented University.

Some of the fresh students who spoke to Citi news could not hide their joy as pioneers of the school.