Social Enterprise Ghana, one of the nation’s principal advocates for a stronger social enterprise eco-system, has called on pension fund managers and trustees to use the funds they manage as a catalyst for job creation, inclusive and sustainable economic development.

In an address delivered during the virtual Impact Investment Leaders Forum organised in partnership with the British Council, Impact Investing Ghana, Chamber of Corporate Trustees of Ghana and Ghana Securities Industry Association, Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, the Executive Director of Social Enterprise Ghana, urged pension fund managers to explore using funds to support startups and invest in social enterprises to address Ghana’s social, environmental and economic challenges for impact and profit.

Joseph Ampofo of the Chamber of Corporate Trustees of Ghana urged pension fund managers to move from their comfort zones and adopt the consciousness of investment that spell widespread social impact. He, however, called for extensive education for decision-makers and trustees to help them understand the issue of risk and return of such projects and manage it strategically.

Also, Kisseih Antonio of Ghana Securities Industry Association described impact investing as an exciting step in the evolution of responsible investing and urged fund managers to consider it as an effective of help finance a myriad of initiatives including renewable energy, pollution prevention, access to healthcare, affordable housing and female empowerment.

Madam Hamdiyah Ismaila of Ghana Venture Capital Trust Fund who delivered a presentation on impact investing called on investors to be intentional about generating and driving positive social and environmental impact through their investments. She explained that impact investing and return generation are not mutually exclusive and therefore encouraged fund managers and trustees to consider aligning some portfolios to impact.

Chikodi Onyelemera, Director of Programmes and Partnerships at the British Council maintained that the British Council is excited to continue to partner in the development of the social enterprise and impact development space for an inclusive and sustainable economy in Ghana.

In her closing remarks, Amma Lartey, the Chief Executive Officer of Impact Investing Ghana, assured wider stakeholder engagement as well as a project to address standardization and definitions for the industry to strengthen impact investing in Ghana.