Some sections of the N1, N2 and N4 highway will be closed down to allow GRIDCo to undertake the stringing of transmission line conductors along the stretch of the highway.

This exercise follows a total power system shutdown which the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has attributed to a technical fault on one of the major transmission lines between Prestea and Obuasi.

Below is the statement from Ghana Highway Authority

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the general public and all road users that some sections of the following Highways, N1, N2 and N4 will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow from Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 9am – 3pm.

This is to enable GRIDco undertake the stringing of Transmission line conductors across the N1, N2 and N4. The Influence areas are: N1. Tema – Aflao before the traffic light at the T.T Brothers Junction, (9am -11am)

N2. Tema – Akosombo, near the newly constructed overhead walkway, (12noon-3pm) Specific dates for subsequent works on the N1 at the Fiesta Royal Traffic Light Junction and the Okponglo Junction on the N4 will be provided in due course.

Motorists are kindly advised to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N1, N2 and N4. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

For further clarification kindly contact the Public Affairs Division,0244387793 or the Ag Manager in charge of Construction Management, GRIDco, 020 – 5142140.