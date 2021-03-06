It is another #6thOfMarch.

Happy Liberation Day to Us all, Countrymen and Countrywomen.

64 years ago, we gained liberation from the foreign oppressor(s), who did a yeoman’s job with help from our kinsmen, to take away every penny or future prospect left on this land of freedom and possibilities, leaving us with everything but a prospect of progress. Additionally, at 64, Ghana is still in the tiresome battle of gaining liberation from her own countrymen turned oppressors, under the accepted influence and obeisance of the same forces the sweat of our forefathers fought to liberate us from.

It is now each ordinary Ghanaian for himself/herself, the power wielders for themselves, their families and dependants, and GOD for us all; in this jungle called Ghana. Formally, a Coast of Gold, we are now a grazing ground for any foreign penny-holder, fat-pocket as dreadfully, some of our fellow local power drunkards clad as leaders and public officials.

What we need is a Major Rerouting. To reroute our conscience to awake, with the salient belief, that there is absolutely nothing inferior with being Ghanaian, being West African, and ultimately being African. Absolutely Nothing!

Most importantly, we need a reroute from an orientation of the Blackman being a caveman, incapable of managing his own affairs, and needing the help of foreigners to make his nation and continent acceptable even to himself/herself. We particularly need an education that teaches ability and impact, rather than inferiority and lousiness, with aid from a purposefully crippled system, riddled with everything procurement-oriented, non-innovative and archaic, and nothing innovative, relevant, and purposeful.

Fortunately or unfortunately, regardless of being destroyed and backtracked by a selfish few, Ghana is Our Homeland; the only place we can call home, and the only place destiny chose to give us as a Home.

Hopefully, this too shall pass. Hopefully, you and I, being the few nationalists and purpose-driven Ghanaians left, would override and wean the nation off the many insane and power-thirsty, and reroute the Coast back to its ways of GOLD.

With a bunch of misplaced priorities, and little to show for, #GhanaIs64.

Let us accept the burden to steer her towards the path for which it was fought to charter.

We are all involved in building our Motherland!

The author Kwasi Nimo Jnr is a Communication Specialist, Education Consultant and Journalist.