Staff of Vodafone Ghana have embarked on four major community-based Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects across the country as part of a staff-led philanthropic drive by the Vodafone Ghana Foundation.

The initiative dubbed ‘Kindred Month’, which coincides with the 12th Anniversary of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, has seen staff of Vodafone Ghana take the lead to identify, initiate and implement impactful community intervention projects with guidance from the Foundation.

The four projects are aimed at improving healthcare delivery and boosting education in four key communities across the country. These include the rehabilitation of the Akyem Achiase Health Centre Labour Ward, in the Eastern Region; making it safer for the pregnant women and health workers, and furnishing of the Okorase Community Clinic, also in the Eastern Region, with clinical equipment and furniture.

Additionally, Vodafone employees have constructed and handed over an Information Communication Technology (ICT) lab to the Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi Basic School in the Volta Region, to facilitate ICT teaching and learning in the community. Similarly, another group of employees are upgrading the computer lab at the Ofankor M/A 3 Primary and Junior High School (JHS), in the Greater Accra Region.

Commenting on the initiatives, Vodafone Ghana Foundation Lead, Amaris Nana Perbi said:

‘’Vodafone Ghana Foundation has been on an impactful journey to improve the livelihoods of individuals and communities across the country. We are also very committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) with a clear focus on investing in activities that directly support these goals. Implementing these transformational programmes will address a multiplicity of issues in education, digital literacy, female and infant mortality and healthcare delivery.’’

Amaris also revealed that the projects were co-funded by Vodafone Ghana Foundation and staff of Vodafone Ghana. He explained that beyond funding the outlined projects, various staff members are also volunteering their time, expertise and other resources to ensure the various CSR interventions are completed within the span of one month.

Kindred Month, scheduled to commence annually in the month of February, is slated to become Vodafone Ghana’s flagship employee volunteer programme. It adds on to Vodafone’s long-standing corporate tradition of employee volunteering which has seen employees of the Telco champion myriad community CSR projects as a means of giving back to society and providing critical interventions in health, sanitation, education, the environment, economic welfare etc. for marginalized communities within the country.