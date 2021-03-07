The Sunyani Central Rotary Club has donated various medical consumables worth GHS 178,402 cedis to the Sunyani Municipal Hospital to support the facility’s fight against COVID-19.

The items donated by the Club include; Medical goggles, carbolic soap, face shields, tissue paper, infrared thermometer, cotton, hair caps and parazone 500 gallons, examination gloves, methylated spirit, gowns, face masks and hand sanitisers.

The President of Sunyani Central Rotary Club, Patricia Kwartemaa Effah handing over the items to the facility noted that the donation of the items is part of the clubs contribution to the facility in the fight against COVID-19.

“We presented medical consumables to Sunyani Municipal Hospital to aid in the fight against COVID-19. This is part of the maternal and child health Rotary global grant project GG2094436. This project is providing medical equipment and supplies to operationalize a new maternity block being built by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly.”

She disclosed that the grant for the entire project is funded by the Rotary Foundation (TRF), Rotary District 5020, 9 Rotary Clubs in Canada, Rotary Club of Sunyani-Central, and the Government of Canada and the total value of the grant is USD124,002.00.

The Medical Superintendent of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, Dr. Robert Arkoh who received the items on behalf of the facility, thanked the Sunyani Central Rotary Club for their donation.

“On behalf of the Management of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, I want to thank the Rotary Club Sunyani Central and their Canadian counterparts for such a wonderful gesture. These items have come at the right time, when the COVID came the hospital expenditure had to go up but our revenue remained the same or even went further down because of reduced attendance. It has come as a big relief to the facility at a point we were struggling to get PPEs for our staff to work with.”

Dr. Arkoh promised that the items would be put to good use to fight COVID-19.

He also disclosed that the Management of the hospital is pushing for the completion of a maternity block being put up by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly.