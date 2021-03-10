Students of the Tamale Technical University have served a week’s notice to the management of the university to fix the inadequate furniture situation in the various lecture halls, or they will boycott lectures.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the university’s Students Representative Council (SRC) Secretary, Sayibu Mohammed Awal, noted that there has been a series of engagements with the management of the university concerning the inadequate furniture at lecture halls.

But the SRC lamented that nothing has since been done to resolve the issue.

“Students and SRC would have no other alternative than to boycott lectures if this problem of inadequate furniture at the various lecture halls is not addressed within a week.”

According to the SRC, the inadequate furniture in lecture halls is the greatest challenge students encounter in the university adding that most students stand or seat on bare floors during lectures as a result of insufficient and broken furniture.

“We, therefore, plead with management to consider this as an emergency and take steps to solve the inadequate furniture challenges,” the statement added.