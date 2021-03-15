The controversial textbooks receiving criticism for their depiction of Ewes have not been approved for use in schools, the National Council for Curriculum Assessment has said.

In an earlier statement, the council had asked one of the publishers of the books, Badu Nkansah Publications, to withdraw its book which was noted to feature a song that depicts Ewe identity.

“In each of these books and others discovered on social media, the authors make inappropriate references to personalities and ethnic groups which are deemed unfortunate distasteful and are in contradiction with NaCCA’s Book Submission Guidelines,” the council said its most recent statement on the matter.

The said books are also not listed on the council’s website among other approved books for academic work.

It again assured that it has met with one other publication responsible for one of the flagged books, Golden Publication, “and has asked them to withdraw all the unapproved offending books stated and any other from the market and submit copies for assessment and approval which they have complied with.”

“Additionally the publishers have been asked to issue an unequivocal apology through the electronic, print and social media,” the statement added.

The content of the books sparked criticism on social media from members of the Ewe ethnic group who criticised the stereotypes.

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has filed an urgent question in Parliament for the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to answer on the matter.

He described the books as “bigoted.”