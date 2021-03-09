The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has paid the school fees of some 150 students in his constituency.

He made the payments after successfully launching the Soya-Lana Educational Trust Fund.

The fund is targeting all students in the Tolon constituency especially brilliant but needy and physically challenged female students.

Launching the Fund, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu said the initiative seeks to “provide financial support to brilliant but needy tertiary students in the Tolon constituency and facilitate tertiary students in the Tolon constituency access to scholarship awards (both government and non-governmental sources)”.

He added that the fund will provide guidance and counselling services regarding education and career choices to students in the constituency and provide remedial tuition and registration of private WAEC examination for SHS leavers in the constituency to better their grades.

The educational fund, the first of its kind in the constituency is expected to benefit over 1,000 students in the area.

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu who is also the Deputy Majority Chief Whip said no student will be left out adding that scholarships have been secured for some 25 students to pursue various courses in tertiary institutions.

Motorbikes to various offices

After the launch of the Educational Fund, the MP also donated 20 motorbikes to various departments in the Tolon District including the District Educational Office, the District Police Headquarters, the District Health Directorate, the District Health Insurance Office among others to facilitate the work of officers in the constituency.

He said “this gesture is to improve the working environment in the Tolon constituency. My goal is to see development in Tolon and l will do what l can to help improve it”.

Anti snake venom

With the onset of the dry season, most residents in the Tolon constituency suffer from snake bites.

To this effect, the MP also donated 50 snake anti-venom to the Tolon Health Centre to deal with cases of snake bites.