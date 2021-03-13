The Chairperson of the Takoradi Technical University Council, Dr. Henrietta Abane has cut sod for the construction of a 4.3 kilometer road.

This forms part of efforts to operationalize the newly built TVET campus of the university at Akatekyi in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The road which is to be constructed from Bokro to Akatekyi, leading to the new campus of the university will not only help commence business at the campus but also play a critical role in the socio-economic development of the communities along the stretch.

Dr. Harrieta Abane while performing the sod-cutting ceremony for commencement of construction said the delay of the new campus has been due to the poor state of the road and challenged the contractor to work within schedule.

“Though the new campus built to take care of Engineering and Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) has been ready for use, the bad nature of the road has delayed the operationalization of the campus. The road to be funded by the university when completed will pave way for the university to operate the new campus as well as facilitate socio-economic development in the adjoining communities. I therefore urge the contractor to complete the project within the stipulated period and also to ensure that high quality work is done for the road to last,” she said.

David Asiamah, the Chief Executive Officer of Hanisa Forefront Ltd which is the construction firm for the project, said they are committed to project schedule but called for cooperation.

“While we are delighted to be chosen for this project, we also wish to assure the university and the people of Akatekyi that the road will be constructed within the 12 months construction period with high quality materials. The contract will include a double road with some bridges, culvert and drainage works. We however appeal to the communities along the construction path to cooperate with the workers for the purpose of facilitating the completion of the project within time,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of TTU, Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun was pleased that construction works had finally seen the light of day.

“The over GHS 10million road construction project will bring relief to the university and intend alleviate the plight of the surrounding communities in transporting their farm produce to the cities for economic gains. I am thankful to the council, the municipal assembly, the chiefs and people of Akatekyi for their support and commitment towards the operationalization of the new TVET campus,” he said.

Present at the event were the Chief and people of Akatekyi community, represenatatives from the Department of Feeder Roads in the Ahanta West Municipality, management and staff of the university.