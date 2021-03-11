Two suspected armed robbers have been gunned down by the Obuasi Divisional police command at Konfuorkrom in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred when three suspected armed robbers attempted to attack a mining company in the community but were unsuccessful as the police raided the area upon a tip-off by some miners who suspected the unusual activities.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police command, the armed robbers emerged from a nearby bush and started firing shots at the police who returned fire leading to the death of two of the suspected robbers.

“The Obuasi Divisional Police patrol on Wednesday 10th March 2021, at about 5:10pm had a tip-off that some armed robbers have been spotted along the Obuasi Konfuorkrom road on suspicion on carrying out a robbery attack. The patrol team proceeded to the area and upon reaching the outskirts of the Konfuorkrom, three young men armed with gun emerged from the bush and started firing towards the patrol team. The police in self-defence returned fire and in the process two of the armed robbers lost their lives through the gunshot. The third person however managed to escape”, he narrated.

The Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Obuasi Municipal hospital morgue while efforts are being made to arrest the third suspect.

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Obuasi Municipal Hospital morgue pending identification and autopsy for investigation to arrest suspects,” he said.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo explained that when they searched the place where the incident took place, they retrieved one AKA-47 rifle with five empty shells.

He said one locally manufactured single barrel gun and one BB cartridge’s shells were also retrieved.

“Subsequently, the patrol team retrieved one AKA-47 assault magazine rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and 20 live BB cartridges in a polythene bag, 4 mobile phones”.