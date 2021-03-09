Previous research from Which? suggests that nearly half of people who check online reviews of local businesses read them on Google.

How did they find them?

Which? conducted its research by essentially setting up a “sting” operation to catch unscrupulous operators in the act.

It created a fake business listing which it called “five-star reviews”, and searched online for companies advertising paid-for Google reviews. It then spent $150 (£108) on their services.

Which? told each company it wanted five-star reviews only, and between three and five of them a day – and the consumer group’s researchers wrote the reviews themselves, “praising how good the made-up business and its fake owner Catherine are”.

The fake reviews appeared over the following week, a few at a time.

But in investigating the “reviewers” behind them, the Which? team found, among others:

15 reviewers who had rated both an Edinburgh search engine optimisation business and a London psychic as five stars, which it called “an unlikely coincidence”

A stockbroker in Canary Wharf who, having had several bad reviews in mid-2020, received 30 five-star ones “in quick succession” a few months later

A reviewer who claimed to have lived in Surrey for years while praising a local car company, and a Glasgow electric gate firm 412 miles (663 km) away for work on his home

The same reviewer also praised a dentist in Manchester, a paving firm in Bournemouth, and a Cambridgeshire locksmith, who allegedly saved his toddler from a locked car

Which? said it linked some 45 businesses scattered across the country to three suspicious “reviewers”. That suggested they had each paid the same review seller to post their reviews, it said.

Why does it matter?

Which? said that some fake reviews could have serious real-world consequences. For example, one claimed that a Liverpool solicitor had helped them recover tens of thousands of pounds. If false, it could scam people in a vulnerable financial position, the group argued.

In another, the positive reviews outweighed several presumably genuine negative reviews which warned customers away from allegedly unscrupulous or “scam” companies.

“Businesses exploiting flaws in Google’s review system to rise up the ranks are putting honest businesses on the back foot and leaving consumers at risk of being misled,” said Natalie Hitchins from Which?.